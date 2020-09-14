CNH Partners LLC Purchases 12,808 Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of BIT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,931. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

