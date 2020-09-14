CNH Partners LLC Purchases 20,123 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 518,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NIE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.12. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

