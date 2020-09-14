CNH Partners LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the first quarter valued at about $2,226,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,668. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

