CNH Partners LLC Purchases 9,305 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,119,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 824,700 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 93.6% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 635,088 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $5,530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,824,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period.

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. 2,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,888. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

