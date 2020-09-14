CNH Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 126.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 100.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 676,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 25.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,312,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 267,716 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 181.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 266,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the period.

ARDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,301. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

