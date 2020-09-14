CNH Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.23% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,751. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.