CNH Partners LLC Reduces Stake in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,265 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.48% of HL Acquisition worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HL Acquisition by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HL Acquisition by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL Acquisition stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.68. 1,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,196. HL Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

