CNH Partners LLC Sells 10,192 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 805,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 469,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,610. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

