CNH Partners LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,135,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000.

NYSE MYN remained flat at $$13.06 on Monday. 44,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

