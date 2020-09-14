CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackrock Munivest Fund II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,945. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

