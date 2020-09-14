CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,899,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 302,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FDEU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

