CNH Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 504.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 1,267.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 506,840 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

