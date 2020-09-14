CNH Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,445 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Precigen worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,142,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

PGEN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $847.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 808,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $3,638,331.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $128,179. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.