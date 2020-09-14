Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) versus Intelsat (NASDAQ:INTEQ) Financial Analysis

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

This table compares Cogent Communications and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% Intelsat -45.17% N/A -7.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cogent Communications and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Intelsat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Intelsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.68 $37.52 million $0.76 86.30 Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.04 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.17

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Intelsat on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.