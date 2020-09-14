Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 159.8% in August

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 203.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 199.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

