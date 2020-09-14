Comparing Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (NASDAQ:IOFB)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Level One Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Level One Bancorp pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 16.50% 10.18% 0.93% IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Level One Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 1.46 $16.11 million $2.11 7.58 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

