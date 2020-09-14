Comparing Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (NYSE:PBAM)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $23.33 billion 0.98 $3.73 billion $0.53 2.43 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH $52.99 million 1.36 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lloyds Banking Group and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 4 8 0 2.54 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

