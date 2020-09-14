ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 739,351 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 573,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 254,623 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 482,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 183,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

