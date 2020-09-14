ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. 116,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,174. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

