Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.39. 44,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,489. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $210.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,507,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.