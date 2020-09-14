Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $50,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.67 on Monday, reaching $192.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.