Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.92

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CVE:CTS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 179618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$2.35 to C$2.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

