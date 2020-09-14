Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:CTB remained flat at $$34.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,471. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 330,605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

