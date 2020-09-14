Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.25

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co.. alerts:

CMMC opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.