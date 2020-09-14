Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.21

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The firm has a market cap of $28.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63.

About Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

