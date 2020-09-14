Cormark Boosts Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$35.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Tecsys stock opened at C$27.69 on Friday. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$13.23 and a 1-year high of C$32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 million and a PE ratio of 97.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.73.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

