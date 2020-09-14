Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.80

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 16850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$4.66 price target on Cornerstone Capital Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.