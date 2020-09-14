Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GLW stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 319.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Corning by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

