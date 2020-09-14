Credit Suisse Group Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $432.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $431.13 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.70 and its 200-day moving average is $353.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

