Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.23 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,583 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,030 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

