Critical Analysis: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) versus AGNC Investment (NYSE:AGNC)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 AGNC Investment 0 4 10 0 2.71

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 60.05%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $14.91, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 1.38 $70.21 million $1.32 4.67 AGNC Investment $693.00 million 11.31 $688.00 million $2.16 6.53

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -1.52% 1.04% 0.23% AGNC Investment -109.14% 14.66% 1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

