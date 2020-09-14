Critical Comparison: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) vs. Scivanta Medical (NASDAQ:SCVM)

Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept -100.04% -191.01% -52.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scivanta Medical and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67

Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 255.45%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.77 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.44

Scivanta Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Risk & Volatility

Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Scivanta Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scivanta Medical

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

