Cube Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, HitBTC and CPDAX. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $6,289.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cube Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

