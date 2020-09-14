DAD (DAD) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. DAD has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.08 or 0.04710120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00060750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

