DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0003

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, DATx has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Kucoin, HADAX and IDEX. DATx has a total market capitalization of $365,665.33 and approximately $218,558.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00307219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00114453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.01531849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00200331 BTC.

About DATx

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Rfinex, Kucoin, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

