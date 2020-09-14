Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.71 ($22.02).

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

FRA DTE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.30 ($18.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467,374 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.09.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

