DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $3,969,059.50 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 9,965 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $3,969,059.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $383.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.20 and its 200-day moving average is $362.19. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $144.10 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

