DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells $5,132,493.80 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $5,132,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DexCom stock opened at $383.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.19. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $144.10 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 175.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

