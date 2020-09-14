Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after buying an additional 724,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $135.89. 5,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

