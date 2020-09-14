Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 159.9% in August

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 159.9% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGEAF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $34.00. 4,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $42.66.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

