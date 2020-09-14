DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DNB ASA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of DNB ASA/S stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. DNB ASA/S has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 24.74%. Analysts expect that DNB ASA/S will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB ASA/S (DNHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.