Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $80,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,762,000 after purchasing an additional 804,289 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of D traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,812. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

