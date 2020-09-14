Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.92

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 683567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draftkings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

