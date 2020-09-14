Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Hits $20.58 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Tidex and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $94,009.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00294102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00113832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.01529987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00202505 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,575,222 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Allcoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

