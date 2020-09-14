Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Drive Shack stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. Research analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

