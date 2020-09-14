DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $74.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

DSDVY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. 52,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.23. DSV AS/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

