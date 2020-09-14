Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives $38.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

DRE stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

