Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Durango Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,565 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

