Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.58 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $2.58 million and $2,874.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,702.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.03535122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.02126852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00459477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00835507 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00593438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,092,021 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

