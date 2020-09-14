Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,489. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder George W. Karpus sold 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $432,820.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 114.0% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 1,440,689 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,222,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 450,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 380.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 96,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $912,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

